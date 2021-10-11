Alice Marie Scott, 91, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Scott was born in Berlin, W.Va., on Aug. 21, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Orville G. and Joneva Smith Corathers.
She lived most of her life in Buckhannon, W.Va.. She married James R. Scott who preceded her in death in 2016, after 68 years of marriage. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Corathers.
Alice moved to Heritage Haven at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg and enjoyed her life and friendships there for three years. She then transferred to HHRC due to her declining health. Her daughter and only child, Susan Estep, still resides at VMRC in Harrisonburg. Also surviving are a brother, Darrell Corathers of Buffalo, N.Y., as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Chaplain Steve Landis officiating. Interment will be private at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Buckhannon, W.Va. The family requests that facial coverings be worn for the health of others.
Alice’s daughter, Susan, wishes to express sincere thanks to the wonderful and compassionate nursing staff on the East unit at HHRC who cared for her mother. Special thanks as well to the First Choice Hospice team for the above and beyond care they gave her mother and the support provided to Susan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Backpack Program at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, or Open Doors Association, 317 S. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
