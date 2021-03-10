Alice Mason
On March 4, 2021, after 96 years on this earth, Alice was welcomed into the arms of the Lord Jesus and her final home in heaven.
Alice was born Feb. 18, 1925, in Florence, Ala., to the late William Frank and Myrtle Alice O’Hara Farmer.
On July 17, 1943, she married Aubrey Edward Mason, who preceded her in death Feb. 13, 1997.
In 1989, she and her husband, Aubrey Mason, moved from Leesburg, Va. to New Market, Va. After his passing in 1997, she continued to live near her friends and church. In 2008, she moved into Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market, where she was a resident for 14 ½ years. She loved her time there and considered it her home. She enjoyed spending time with her resident family and staff. She was so loved by all her fellow residents and caregivers and would always tell them how much she loved them.
She had an amazing sense of humor. She loved the give and take of cutting up with family and friends. She could dish it out, but she was a good sport and could take it too. This made for interesting visits with family and friends, especially those at Shenandoah Place who were a part of her daily life.
Alice was a beloved member of Timberville Church of the Nazarene for over 31 years. She freely expressed her love for her church family and was loved by all. Her influence upon the lives of others will be spoken of for years and will be deeply missed.
She loved little children and in her younger days she taught Sunday School for many years and looked forward to the summers when she could be a part of Vacation Bible School.
She will be remembered for her gift of encouragement and the influence she had on her friends and those of her church family. She loved to send cards or call those who were absent from a church service. Her goal in life was to spread cheer to someone during an illness or loss of a loved one and her calendar was full of birthday dates for her to send birthday greetings.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Rebecca East and husband, Kenneth, of Rixeyville, Va.; a very special friend, who was like a daughter, Andra Brumback and husband, John; two grandsons, William “Bill” Davis Jr. and wife, Martiza, of La Plata, Md., Randell E. Davis of Orlean, Va.; one great-granddaughter and one great-great-grandson.
Pastor Todd Thomas will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Timberville Church of the Nazarene, 15849 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
