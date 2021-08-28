Allen Clarence Francis, 78, of Broadway, Va., passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Willow Estates Nursing Home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Fairmont, W.Va., to the late Ronald K. and Mabel Phillips Francis.
Allen was a mechanic at New Market Exxon. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and attended Greatest Freedom Ministries in Harrisonburg.
On June 14, 1963, he married the former Norma Jean McCord, who preceded him in death March 13, 2006.
Surviving are three daughters, Lora Stader and husband, Doug, of Harrisonburg, Beverly Francis and companion, Donnie Goolsby, of Lacey Spring, and Romie Jones and husband, Tom, of Suffolk; grandchildren, Corey Stader and wife, Kiah, of Nevada, Christa Stader of Harrisonburg, Aimee Lawrence of Timberville, and Andy Smith of Harrisonburg; great-grandchildren, Ridley Jane, Kaylie, Adrienne, Dylan, Maclyn, Andraya; good friend and companion, Patricia Lightner of Harrisonburg, and one sister, Mary Eva Winans of Washington, W.Va.
His brother, Ronald Coleman, and sister, Janet Lou, preceded him in death.
Pastor Karl Slye will conduct a graveside service 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in New Market.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Estates Assisted Living, 180 Titus Drive, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Legacy Hospice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.