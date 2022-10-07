Allen Dean Miller, 71, of Fulks Run, died Oct. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. He was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Willard “Red” D. and Alta G. Ritchie Miller.
Allan worked as a custodian at Fulks Run Elementary School for many years. He was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks run. Allen loved hunting, fishing and collecting antiques.
On April 14, 2011, he married the former Diane Combs, who survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Tracey Miller (Richard Turner) of Fulks Run; a son, Jeffery Miller (Shannon Rorrer) of Weyers Cave; grandchildren, Nevaeh and Jase Harris; former spouse, Susan G. Miller; four stepchildren; 16 stepgrandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; sister-in- law, Deedy Miller; niece, Stephanie Emswiler and nephew, Danny Miller Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Glenna K. Miller; brother, Danny Miller; and grandparents, Russell and Lucy Ritchie.
Pastor Eric Wetzel and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Monday at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren in Fulks Run. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, where the casket will be closed.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
