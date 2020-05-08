Allen E. Phillips Jr., age 54, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Fishersville, with his son, Colby Phillips, and his daughter, Madison Phillips, by his side and holding his hand. He was born Oct. 11, 1965, in Woodstock to Allen E. Phillips Sr. and the late Rosalie S. Phillips.
He was a 1993 graduate of the University of Mary Washington and a 1984 graduate of Broadway High School. He was a skilled mason and worked at Target Distribution. Outside of work, he loved to hunt and fish. He was a lifetime athlete, who conquered many extreme courses, high mileage runs, and Spartan’s ultimate challenge, the Death Race. He was also a source of great encouragement to young, aspiring athletes. He loved to study local athlete’s stats and cheered on everyone he knew.
Allen was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalie. He is survived by his father, Allen Sr.; his two children, Madison and Colby; his sister, Kelly, and her husband, Richard DuBreuil, and 11 nephews and nieces.
A private burial will be attended by the immediate family. A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://giving.uvahealth.com in “Special Instructions,” note Fadul Research Gifts. For checks mail to: UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908 made payable to Rector and Visitors of UVA, note Fadul Research Gifts.
