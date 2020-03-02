Allen Edward ‘Ed’ Burgess
Allen Edward “Ed” Burgess of Richmond, Va., age 79, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, following a short battle with cancer. His family is grateful for the care and compassion provided by Bon Secours Hospice over the last few months.
Ed was born in Harrisonburg, Va., in 1940, graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1958, and went on to graduate from Bridgewater College in 1962. Following college, he worked in public education in Virginia, serving as a teacher and high school principal. He later moved to Durham, N.C. to attend Duke University, where he was awarded a Ph.D. in History in 1977. Over the years, he was able to share his passion for history with students at Duke University, North Carolina State University, and St. Mary’s College. His career took him away from teaching, but he remained an avid reader and life-long student. In 1997, Ed was thrilled when the family moved back to his beloved Virginia. His long and varied career included being a stay at home dad, which he described as life’s ultimate learning experience. The joy of his life was sharing his passions for cooking, travel, and Duke Basketball with his daughter Sarah.
Ed remained devoted to Bridgewater College and served as President of the Alumni Association Board of Directors from 2003-04. Ed was most proud of his work with classmates to establish the Class of 1962 Endowed Scholarship to support enrolled students at Bridgewater — an effort that subsequently inspired the creation of a series of endowed scholarships by successive graduating classes.
Ed is survived by his wife of 32 years, Ann Todd Burgess; daughter, Sarah Elisabeth Todd Burgess; sister, Linda Rich of Fredericksburg, Va.; his in-laws, nieces, nephews, and many other loved ones and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his parents Reva Irene Burgess and Marvin Edward Burgess, both of Harrisonburg, Va.
Details for a memorial service celebrating Ed’s life will be announced to friends and family at a later date via the online memorial at lastingmemories.com. If you wish to honor Ed’s memory, the family suggests a memorial contribution in his honor, to Bridgewater College’s “The Class of 1962 Endowed Scholarship”.
