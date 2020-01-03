Allen Edward Simmons, 79, of Mount Solon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
He was born in Sugar Grove, West Virginia on June 24, 1940, a son of the late Ira E. and Clara Mae (Eckard) Simmons.
On Oct. 15, 1962, he was united in marriage to Leafy Florence (Puffenburger) Simmons, who survives.
Also surviving are sister, Faye McCray, sister-in-law, Eleanor Simmons, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Richard Simmons.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Sugar Grove, W.Va.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
