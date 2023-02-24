Allen ‘Noon’ Orville Fitzwater
Allen “Noon” Orville Fitzwater, 84, of Bergton, passed away Feb. 22, 2023, at a private healthcare facility.
He was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Bergton to the late Martha Ada Tusing and Fahrney “Allen” Fitzwater.
He was a poultry and beef farmer. He was a member and trustee of Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias. Allen’s most proud moments were spending time with the family. He also was proud to be the first member to sign up for the Virginia Poultry Growers Co-Op.
On June 13, 1958, he married the former Dorothy Charlotte Hupp, who survives. They were married for 64 years.
He is survived by his two daughters, Leona F. Dove and husband, Andrew, and Lucy A. Freed and husband, Ronnie; two sons, Gary A. Fitzwater and wife, Kathy S., and Daren K. Fitzwater and wife, Kathy M.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Four sisters, Elta Corway, Mazie Shipe, Nadene Shoemaker, and Louise Mongold all preceded him in death.
His body was cremated.
Dennis Lantz will conduct a memorial service Sunday at 2 p.m. at Crab Run Church of the Brethren in Mathias. Burial will be private in Perry Moyer Cemetery in Bergton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crab Run Church of the Brethren, c/o Karen Strawderman, Financial Secretary, 19592 Clem Hollow Lane, Bergton, VA 22811.
A special thank you to all the loving caregivers Allen had over the past year.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
