Allen "Peewee" Ray Long, 62, of Milam, W.Va., formerly of Spring Creek, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Allen was born on Oct. 22, 1958, a son of the late Salome Catherine (Hess) and William Orey Long.
He worked for PCA in Harrisonburg, and had worked for Marvel in Dayton for a number of years.
Allen is survived by sisters, Judy Eckard and husband, Teddy, of Milam, W.Va., Penny Long of Bridgewater, Sandra Kay Fishel and husband, Gary, of Mount Solon, and Carolyn Thacker and husband, Richard, of Bridgewater; nephews, Michael Long, Steven Long, Gary Wayne Fishel, Jimmy and Bobby Eckard, and Timmy Thacker; nieces, Kitra Coffman, Krista Wimer, Patti Redifer, Stephanie Reid, Alysha Burke, Crystal Long, and Erica Short.
He is preceded in death by a brother, William Roger Long, and a sister, Frances Elaine Wimer.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Billy Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Sangerville.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
