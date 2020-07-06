Allen Richard Dellinger, 80, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from the Accordius Nursing Home in Roanoke, Va., where he had been a resident for the past two years. He was born April 14, 1940, in Shenandoah County to the late Clarence and Reba Dellinger.
Allen grew up in Keezletown and lived the majority of his life in Harrisonburg. He worked at Nielsen Construction and retired from Rockingham Poultry, where he worked on the nighttime sanitation crew.
He loved shooting pool, playing rummy and never missed a Bingo game at the nursing home. He especially loved the food and fellowship at picnics and family reunions.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Wayne and David.
He leaves behind brothers, Jim of Harrisonburg, Jack and wife, Shirley, of Polkton, N.C., John and wife, Toni, of Natural Bridge, Donnie of Keezletown, and Ronnie and wife, Elaine, of Mathias, W.Va.; and one sister, Winona Morris of Accordius at Harrisonburg.
Friends and family will meet at Beaulah UCC in Keezletown Saturday, July 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
“For my Father’s will is that everyone looks to the Son and believes in him and they shall have eternal life and I shall raise him up on the last day. John 6:40.”
