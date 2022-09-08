Allen Ray Curry, 74, of New Market, Va., passed away Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market from 5-7.
Mr. Curry was born Jan. 3, 1948, in Virginia, son of the late John Curry and Beulah Simmons Hess, who resides at Bridgewater Retirement Community. He worked for Nelson Construction where he retired after 15 years. He was a member of the New Market Eagles.
He is survived by his son, Craig Curry of New Market; daughter, Kelly Curry of Verona; stepson, Danny Lear of Conicville; sister, Juannita Dove; half sister, Donna Curry; grandchildren, John Allen Curry and Samantha Weatherholtz; and a great-granddaughter, Lexi Whelan.
Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff at Life Care Center in New Market as well as his roommate, Steve and nurse, Cathy Ritchie for the care and compassion they showed to Allen.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
