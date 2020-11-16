Allen “Ray” Wilkins, 68, of Bergton, died Nov. 14, 2020, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born June 20, 1952, in Bergton and was a son of the late Charlie B. and Elva Whetzel Wilkins.
Ray was a cleaning supervisor at James Madison University for 24 years before retiring; he had also worked for 17 years for Stanley Steamers--Jerry Newland. He was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Bergton.
On June 16, 1973, he married the former Renee Johns, who survives.
Also surviving are sons, Scott A. Wilkins and wife, Pam, of Criders and Adam R. Wilkins of Bergton; daughter, Sara L. Turner and husband, J.J., of Timberville; brothers, Garnett Wilkins and wife, Sharon, of Fulks Run, Lonnie Wilkins and wife, Dorothy, of Broadway and Bobby Wilkins and wife, Joyce, of Bergton; sisters, Arletta Clutter of Broadway, Geneta Trumbo and husband, Larry, of Fulks Run and Eula Gammon and husband, Dwight, of Bergton; and seven grandchildren, Miranda, Abigail, Thomas, Aaron, Anna, Michael and Noah.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Charlie A. and Ivan Wilkins.
Pastor Barbara Krumm will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Martin Luther Lutheran Church Cemetery in Bergton, where social distancing and masks are encouraged.
There will be no viewing or services at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.