Allen Rhodes Showalter
Allen Rhodes Showalter, 70, of Montezuma, passed peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home in Bridgewater. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
He was born in Dayton on Aug. 2, 1949, and was a son of the late Harold H. and Melva R. (Rhodes) Showalter.
Allen was a poultry farmer and farrier, who loved his family dearly. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church.
On March 25, 1971, he was united in marriage to Eva M. (Martin) Showalter. For 20 years she faithfully cared for him as he courageously fought Parkinson’s Disease.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children, Rodney Allen Showalter and wife, Nancy, of Dayton, Gloria Dawn Wenger and husband, Eber, of Singers Glen, Cheryl Ann Hoover and husband, Neil, of Leola, Pa., Connie Sue Rhodes and husband, Bill, of Dayton, Randy Wayne Showalter and wife, Kimberly, of Mount Solon and Janessa Faye Campbell and husband, Sherwin Campbell, of Mount Solon; three sisters, Linda Nolt and husband, Leroy, of Dayton, Martha Martin and husband, Dave, of Dayton, and Wilda Wenger and husband, Sheldon, of Bridgewater and his brother, Ron Showalter and wife, Marie, of Dayton. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ethan Neil Hoover.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church and on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Mennonite Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rockingham Parkinson’s Support Group, 7574 Windy Cove Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
