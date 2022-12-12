Allen Ross Martin, 80, of Keezletown, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Martin was born July 17, 1942, in Cool Spring, Pa., and was a son of the late James Riley and Mary Jane Golcher Martin. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers.
Allen worked at R&R Donnelly as an Industrial Electrician for over 20 years. His love for hunting white tailed deer and squirrels was obvious. Allen enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. Every moment was cherished.
On Feb. 16, 1972, Allen married his loving wife of 50 years, Sharon Vorhauer Martin, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Travis Ross Martin and wife, Joanna, Clinton Adam Martin and wife, Melissa, and Wyatt Clay Martin and companion, Heather Turner; daughter, Margaret Gail Martin and husband, Christopher; brothers, Gary Martin and wife, Sharon, and Audie Martin; sisters, Darlene Martin, Connie Broderick and husband, Eddie, and Joanne Valentine and husband, Roger; six beautiful grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be private.
A memorial service will be conducted at Keezletown United Methodist Church Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating. Interment will follow at Keezletown Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel2Towers Foundation at 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.