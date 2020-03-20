Allen Scott Chittum, of Harrisonburg, left us to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
Allen was born in Staunton, Va., was an Eagle Scout and a paper boy for the Staunton News Leader.
He moved with his family to Massanetta Springs outside Harrisonburg, Va. and attended Blue Ridge Community College. He worked for Riddleburger Brothers, R.R. Donnelly, Va. Premier, the City of Harrisonburg, JMU, and Sunnyside Retirement Community, where he was well-known and had a long waiting list for his Sunday afternoon “Magical Mystery Tour” drives with residents.
Allen was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Elmer and Frances Chittum, and his brother, Greg Chittum.
He is survived by his brother and nephew, Mark and Joseph Chittum, his friend and former wife, Betty Shifflett, and her extended family, whom Allen affectionately called his step daughter and grandchildren, Christine Myers, Gabby and Kobe, and many family and friends.
Allen’s love lives in us, and we will miss his smile and sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be determined and announced at a later date.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
