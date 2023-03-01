Allen Thomas “Tommy” Williams, 73, of Broadway, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center due to complications from a farming accident that occurred on Feb. 6, 2023. He was surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Harrisonburg to the late Wilmer V. “Red” and Elsie J. Sirk Williams.
Tommy was a lifelong family farmer. He retired from George’s, Inc. and continued to work at Turley Creek Farm. He enjoyed spending time with his family, John Deere tractors, farming and gardening, watching TV, and drinking coffee.
On Aug. 29, 1970, he married the former Donnita Sue Kuykendall, the love of his life, who survives. They were married for 52 years.
He is also survived by his five children, Thomas Williams and wife, Genean, of Broadway, Tonya Parker and husband, Shawn, of Broadway, Tad Williams of Harrisonburg, Tara Cupp and husband, Fred, of Dayton and Tiffany Cole and husband, Cody, of Harrisonburg. His 11 grandchildren were very special to their Paw Paw. They are Kaitlin Parker, Maddie Parker, Jacklyn Williams, Joshua Williams, Jenna Williams, Caleb Williams, Tucker Williams, Emma Cupp, Ava Cupp, Cameron Cole, and Henry Cole. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Smith and husband, Dale, of Fulks Run; and his special cousin, Mary Weaver and family of Etters, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Smith, and brothers, Charles David Williams, Beverly Williams, and Bennie Williams.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Church of the Brethren near Broadway. Burial will follow at Caplinger Cemetery in Criders.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadway High School FFA, 269 Gobbler Drive, Broadway, VA 22815 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
