Allen Wayne Ritchie, 63, a resident of Rockingham, VA, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Ritchie was born on July 31, 1958, to Helen Shifflett Ritchie and the late Fred Shifflett. He loved the outdoors, his family, the time he spent with them, and his dog “Rotten”.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Debra Collins and husband Jeffrey, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Greenmount Cemetery with Pastor Scott Harris officiating.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and the Shriner’s Hospital For Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.