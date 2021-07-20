Allene Maxine Orebaugh, 75, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born July 22, 1945, in Stanley and was a daughter of the late Lindon R. Dallas and Florence I. Lucas Dallas.
Her husband, Charles Joseph Orebaugh, died March 9, 2016.
She is survived by a son, Freddie Dallas of Luray; a daughter, Becky Miller of Stanley; three sisters, Elizabeth Comer and Naomi Lucas, both of Stanley, and Isabelle Meadows of Elkton; and one grandchild. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Pauline Campbell, Nancy Cubbage and Barbara Dallas; and a brother, Rufus Dallas.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, at Bradley Funeral Home by the Rev. Teddy Cave with visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Zion Cemetery in Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.