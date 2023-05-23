Alleta Lam Foster, 86, of Luray, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Skyview Springs Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Dec. 1, 1936, and was a daughter of the late Ramond and Dinah Lam.
In 1957, she married Lewis E. Foster, who died May 21, 2022.
Alleta was employed at Hardee's for several years and also worked as a housekeeper for many families.
She is survived by two children, Lewis Clayton Foster and wife, Dorothy, and Laverne Foster, all of Luray; two brothers, Bruce and Wade Lam; two sisters, Juanita Lawrence and Sharon Foster; four grandchildren, Ashley Hoak, Felicia McDaniel, Cheslynn Graves and Courtney Foster-Beales; six great-grandchildren, Haley Spain, Emma Clark, Harper and Hannah McDaniel, and Lydia and Lincoln Graves. She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lam.
A private graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Mount Zion Cemetery by Chad Lam and Pastor Jeff Lucas.
