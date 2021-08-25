Allie F. Snyder, 88, of Shenandoah, and formerly of Elkton, passed away Aug. 23, 2021, in McGaheysville. Miss Snyder was born June 29, 1933, in Elkton to the late Bennie Millard and Myrtle Downey Snyder and Lois Ann Cox Snyder.
She was a 1952 graduate of Elkton High School and a longtime member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church. She loved music and played the piano for many years at several local churches.
Miss Snyder is survived by sisters, Vivian Flick of Stuarts Draft and Linda Templon and husband, Bill, of Elkton; a sister-in-law, Linda P. Snyder of Elkton; and a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and stepmother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Snyder, and a sister, Eula Lam.
Pastors Eddie Byers and Danny Herring will conduct the funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Elkton Pentecostal Church in Elkton. Burial will follow in the Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Elkton Pentecostal Church.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Elkton Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 217, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
