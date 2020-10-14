Alma Bly Fadely
Alma Bly Fadely, 82, of Mount Jackson, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Va. Alma was born Oct. 18, 1937, to the late Thomas Bly Sr. and Clara May Palmer Bly.
On Jan. 2, 1957, she married Donald Lee Fadely. Along with her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Sharon Bauserman (Danny) of Woodstock, Jean Murphy (Gary of Mount Jackson and Donna Housden (Chris) of Luray; six grandchildren, Heather, Mary Beth, Scott, Greg, Michael and Ethan; six great-grandchildren, Travis, Dustin, Madison, Natalee, Alexis and Taylor and her niece, Betty Clark. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert, and a sister, Mary.
Alma retired from Shenandoah County Schools in 2007. She worked side by side with her husband for years. Alma enjoyed sewing and quilting and taking care of her many plants.
Family night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, in Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery. The Rev. Matthew Diehl will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork St., Winchester, Va., Conicville Fire Department, 763 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson, VA 22842 or Mount Jackson Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 251, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
A special thank you to Blue Ridge Hospice, Conicville Fire Department, Mount Jackson Rescue Squad and all the caregivers that came by the house.
A small memorial service and meal will be at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mount Jackson.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
