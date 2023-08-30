Alma Click Long, 101, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.
She was born in Spring Creek, Va. on Sept. 21, 1921, and was a daughter of the late Walter and Sallie (Miller) Click.
On Jan. 9, 1940, she was united in marriage to Gilbert Long, who preceded her in death. She was a member of Woodman of World and the Dayton American Legion.
She is survived by daughters, Patsy Estep and husband, Bobby, Betty Shaffner and Judy Ritchie; son, Jack Long; grandchildren, Bobby Estep Jr. and wife, Susan, Timothy Estep and wife, Sherry, Phyllis Anderson and husband, Ronald, Patty Mongold and husband, Marty, Jennifer Carr and husband, Travis, Judith Hardee and husband, Thomas, Angela Hilbert and husband, Jerry, Daniel Shaffner and wife, Lea, Michael Ritchie and wife, Kim, Terry Ritchie, Sherrie Click and husband, Billy; 20 great-grandchildren; 29 great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; and sister, Rosalie Griffith.
She is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Hanlon, Margaret Tysinger, Lella Tumer, and Ethel Marcello; brothers, Chester Click, David Click, Thomas Click, Norman Click, Norlyn Click, and Weldon Click.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A graveside service will be held the same day at 3 p.m. at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery in Bridgewater with Pastor Glenn Bollinger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
