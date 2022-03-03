Alma “Jane” Flavin, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Flavin was born March 14, 1933, in Augusta County and was a daughter of the late L. Verton and Edna Belle Hoover Moyers.
She retired from Sancar. She loved flowers, animals, crafts and sewing. She also enjoyed yard sales. She attended Ray of Hope Church.
On Oct. 26, 2005, she married Allen Flavin, who passed away Oct. 17, 2018.
Surviving are her children, Debbie Anderson and Penny Anderson, both of Harrisonburg, Brad Flavin of Staunton and Denise Flavin of Florida; sister, Ruth Mitz of Harrisonburg; grandson, Dustin Cody Lampe; special friend, Donnie Stinnett; and her special friend and caregiver, Janice Eppard.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Flavin was preceded in death by a son, George Franklin Anderson Jr.; and a brother, L.V. Moyers Jr.
The Rev. Jimmy Kite will conduct a graveside service Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Thursday, March 3, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
