Alma Louise Dispanet Shipe
Alma Louise Dispanet Shipe, 93, of Mathias, W.Va., died April 2, 2022, at the Hampshire Center in Romney, W.Va.
She was born May 9, 1928, in Mathias, W.Va., and was a daughter of the late Guy Franklin and Gladys Ketterman Dispanet.
Alma worked many years for National Fruit and later retired from Rockingham Poultry. She was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren.
On May 30, 1949, she married Woodrow Wilson Shipe Sr., who preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1991.
Surviving are sons, Woodrow W. Shipe Jr. and wife, Jackie Diane Harner Shipe of Massanutten, Va., and Timothy B. Shipe and wife, Shayna, of Mathias, W.Va.; a daughter, Sheila L. Bland of Mathias, W.Va.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Bernice Miller and husband, Willie, of Mathias, W.Va.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James E. Shipe; sisters, Thelma Delawder, Lucille Strawderman, Minnie Kline, Shirley Hottinger and Joyce Strawderman; brothers, Guy Franklin Dispanet, and an infant brother; son-in-law, Lloyd “Jim” Bland; and daughters-in-law, Sandra Shipe and Roselynn Shipe.
The Rev. Jonathan Hedrick will conduct a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Mathias Church of the Brethren. Burial will be private.
Those wishing to view and sign the guest book may do so Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Mathias Church of the Brethren, 137 Upper Cove Run Road, Mathias, WV 26812 or to the Mathias-Baker Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
