Alma Marie Funk Hottle passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after dealing with Alzheimer’s for many years. Given the nickname “Keeter” in high school, she later became affectionately known as “Miss Alma.”
Alma was born April 2, 1929, in Woodstock, the daughter of the late George Elmer “Pete” Funk and Julia Marie “Jo” Funk. She was the wife of the late Joseph Daniel Hottle, long-time fire chief of the Woodstock Fire Department. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betsy Jane Sager Fishburn.
Alma graduated from Woodstock High School in 1946 and continued her education at Shenandoah Business College. Her diploma was awarded in June 1947. She began her career as Private Secretary to Executive Vice President Charles Adlis at the newly opened Aileen Plant in Woodstock. She continued her employment as the office manager for Valley Builders Supply, secretary for Shaffer’s, Inc. and lastly as Executive Secretary for the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce.
On Jan. 26, 1993, Alma was named as Outstanding Citizen of the Year at the town Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet. She was cited for her “endless hours of hard work” to countless community organizations. It was also stated that “anyone can be outstanding and make recognizable contributions to a single civic organization…however few give 30 or more years to multiple groups. Alma served as the Virginia Cooperative Extension Service as treasurer and bookkeeper for various 4-H activities as well as counselor to both adults and youths in the program.
Other organizations that Alma served, Woodstock Town Council Planning Commission, Woodstock Historical District Committee, Woodstock Woman’s Club, Shenandoah County Democratic Women’s Club, the Woodstock Museum, a charter member of the Woodstock Fire Department Auxiliary and the Northern Virginia Firefighters Association Ladies Auxiliary. She served as President of many of the organizations.
She was elected for five terms to the Woodstock Town Council beginning in 1982 and was Vice Mayor her last term in office. Alma and husband, Joe, assisted in the organization of the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary. Alma was also active with the Woodstock Jr. Home Demonstration Club, Shentel Consumer Advisory Panel, Order of the Eastern Star and Home Nursing Chairman for the Shenandoah County Chapter of the American Red Cross. Alma was honored with being selected as the First Lady of Shenandoah County by Eta Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the Northern Virginia Firefighters Ladies Auxiliary Harry B. Dyke Award, a certificate of Merit from Fire Service Training and the Outstanding Citizen Award presented by the Woodman of the World.
She was listed in the Community Leaders of America. Alma was chosen as Outstanding Citizen for 2002 for her hard work and enthusiasm in heading the committee for Woodstock’s 250th birthday celebration. It was quoted that Alma had inspired the committee to “work like a well-oiled machine…she was able to get so many (citizens) involved she made them all feel they were involved.” Events for the celebration commemorating the town’s birthday consisted of a July 4th parade and events following at the fairgrounds, unveiling of the commemorative wall at the Peter Muhlenberg Plaza and special celebratory coins, pins and t-shirts. The year-long events culminated with a Grand Ball.
Alma is survived by her daughters, Judy Hottle West (Michael Eye) and Phyllis Ann Hottle Fleming (Mike); granddaughter, Michaela Jo Fleming Gingerich (Luke); great-grandson, Teddy Raymond Gingerich; grandson, Joshua Beach West (Anna Striker) and an exceptional dedicated friend, Richard F. West.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, Va.
A funeral service for Alma will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the same location as family night. Pastors Nathan Robinson and Bobby Funkhouser will officiate. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodstock Fire Department, Inc., P.O. Box 176, Woodstock, VA 22664 or The Woodstock Museum, P.O. Box 741, Woodstock, VA 22664.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff at Skyline Terrace Memory Lane and to Lisa Foltz, former Activities Director, for the care and attentiveness shown to Alma. A special acknowledgement and grateful appreciation to Juanita Poston for extending her love, companionship, and friendship to Mother.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
