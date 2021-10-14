Alma Virginia Fleisher Good, 100, of Broadway, Virginia, passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at VMRC, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Alma was born Oct. 4, 1921, at the home of her grandparents, John Asby and Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Hoover Judy, in Franklin West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late Roy and Bessie Myrtle Judy Fleisher. Alma’s mother died when she was only 2 weeks old and she was reared by her grandparents.
Alma went to school in Franklin, West Virginia, and later moved with her grandparents to Virginia. Alma worked at the Daly Brother Shoe Factory in Harrisonburg, Dinner Ready in Timberville, and retired from Owens Brockway in 2004 after 43 years. She loved working with flowers, liked to travel, was an avid reader and after becoming blind, she listened to books on tape. Alma loved her family and mothered them to the end. She was an active and faithful member of Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church.
On Sept. 20, 1941, Alma was united in marriage to Elmer Mason Good, who preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2000.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Good Miller Turner; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Fulk Good; grandchildren, Carole L. Miller, Angie Rhodes and husband, Doug, and Connie Hess and husband, C.M.; great-grandchildren, Beth Luebben and husband, Craig, Jeremy Rhodes, Lindsay Hess Price and husband, Derek, and Bridgette Miller; a great-great-grandson, Jacob Carl Luebben; a sister, Ethel Murphy; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins, and a special friend, Joyce Wilkins.
Alma was preceded in death by her grandparents, John Asby and Elizabeth Hoover Judy, Charles T. Fleisher and Alice Waggy; her parents, Roy and Bessie Myrtle Judy Fleisher; two sons, Ellis Mason Good and William Wayne Good; a grandchild, Shawn Mason Good; a special son-in-law, Winston Franklin Turner; three sisters, Mary Nelson, Betty Nelson, and Nancy Childers, and two brothers, Robert Fleisher and Charles Fleisher.
Family and friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Family will be present from 3 to 8 p.m. The casket will be closed. Masks are encouraged for those not vaccinated.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Carmel United Brethren Church in Christ in Fulks Run on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Alma requested that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be sent to grandlefh@gmail.com.
