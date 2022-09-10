Alphonso Lamorris “Boo” Jordan, 70, a powerful man of God, went to be with the Lord September 6, 2022, at his home in Harrisonburg, Va. Mr. Jordan was born July 5, 1952, in Roanoke, Va. and was the son of the late Earl and Mary Williams Jordan.
Alphonso was called to the ministry of Christ in 1985. He continued to serve the Lord with great heart and devotion for 37 years.
Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Lillian Williams Jordan; two sons, Alphonso Jordan of Australia and Akeem Jordan of Harrisonburg; three daughters, Amie Jones (Steven) of Roanoke, Kish Jordan of Washington, D.C. and Fatima Jordan of Harrisonburg; two step-daughters, Jameesa Williams and Tiffany Yates, both of Harrisonburg; brothers, Bobby Jordan (Loretha), Michael Jordan (Vivian), Bernard Jordan (Theressa) and Leonard Jordan (Debra); sisters, Carolyn Smith (Harry), Gwen Jordan, Sharon Jordan and Pamela Jordan. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and a great number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Melvin, Charles, Paul, Henry and Ronnie Jordan and sisters, Betty Twine and Diane Little.
A celebration of life service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. James Harrison and Pastor George Haines officiating. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
