Alston Frederick Smith, 64, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Smith was born Feb. 24, 1957, and was a son of the late Paul Vance and Hilda Mae (Mongold) Smith.
He was currently employed at Truck Thermo King in Harrisonburg. He enjoyed tractor pulls, fishing, and Bar-B-Qing.
On May 6, 1977, he married Darlene Wine Smith, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Charles Matthew Smith and wife, April, of Penn Laird and Michael Wayne Smith and wife, Kenisha, of Maryland; twin sister, Cora Ellen Dean and husband, David, of Rockingham; brother, Paul Vance Smith Jr. and wife, Barbara, of Rockingham; and three grandchildren, Joshua, Carson and Jaxon.
Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a graveside service Friday, May 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Edgewood Cemetery in Grottoes.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 27, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
