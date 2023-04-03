On March 31, 2023, our beloved mother, Alta Grace Cullers Fleming, was received into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior. Born on April 25, 1932, in Halterman Hollow in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Lory Ernest and Elsie Mathias Cullers.
At age 11, Alta moved to Timberville, attending Timberville School. While in the fifth grade, she met the love of her life, Marvin Lee Fleming. They married on March 5, 1949, and celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage until his passing on Sept. 28, 2018.
Alta enjoyed sewing, gardening, genealogy, and participating in vigorous exercise programs at local gyms.
She was a member of Fairview Church of the Brethren at Endless Caverns in New Market, where she served on the church board and offered devotions with each meeting.
She is survived by her sons, Jack Lee Fleming (Betty) of Neosho, Mo., and Robert (Bob) Fleming of Harrisonburg; daughters, Dianne Cullers (Bob) of Rockingham and Barbara Nelson (Jeff) of Singers Glen; five grandchildren, Robbie Cullers, Brittaney Nelson, Amy Nelson-Crank, Tina Fleming, and Deanna Carr Ritchie; six great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Wayne Cullers and Elwood Cullers of Timberville; and her sister, Luella Alger of Luray.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 3, 2023, at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church near Timberville with Pastors Jim Hall and Angela Dunn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Fairview Church of the Brethren, 2716 Snapps Creek Road, Rockingham, VA 22802.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, Dr. Jennifer Derby at Sentara Timber Way Health Center, First Choice Hospice Care, Meals on Wheels deliveries, and Alta’s caregiver, Pat Bowman.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
