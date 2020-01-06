Alton “Delmas” May, age 72, passed away Jan. 2, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg. A son of the late Toland “Roby” and Ida Kuykendall May, he was born in Criders, Va., on July 24, 1947.
Delmas was employed at Victor Metals in Harrisonburg before retiring. He was a caring husband, father and grandfather and spent his spare time fishing. He loved the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
Surviving are his wife, Mildred Crawford May; daughters, Carol Rhodes of Keezletown, Tina Kisling of Harrisonburg and Lennise Snead of Danville; sister, Virginia “Sparky” Hill of Tennessee; special family member, Fern; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and close family friend, Perry.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Kevin “Johnny” May and Dale May; twin brother, Alfred May; and sister, Betty Davis.
The family will receive friends at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
