Alton ‘Ricky’ Hilliards
Alton “Ricky” Hilliards, 56, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Augusta Medical Health in Fishersville.
He was born Dec. 24, 1963, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Phyllis Edwards Hilliards and the late Alton Parker Hilliards Jr. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fabian Paul Hilliards; maternal grandparents, Leonard and Hilda Edwards; paternal grandparents, Alton Sr. and Louise Hilliards, as well as his maternal great-grandmother, Nina Gray, to whom he was very fond.
In his youth, Ricky was a member of the Boy Scouts. He was a graduate of Spotswood High School and a carpet installer by trade.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Adam Lee Hilliards and wife, Marlana; brother, Brandon Hilliards and wife, Jennifer; sisters, Barbara Filder and companion, Roger Comer, Donna Scott and husband, Gene, and Sharon Hilliards; grandsons, Joseph and Isaac Hilliards; numerous nephews and many close friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
