Alva Paul “Al” Smith, 93, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1928, near Naked Creek, and was a son of the late Connie and Lottie Ellen Blose Smith.
On June 30, 1951, he married Mabel Irene Meadows, who preceded him in death in 2017. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Vernon, Elmer and Austin Smith and sisters, Anna Meadows and Frances Smith.
Mr. Smith retired from Reynolds Metal Company in Grottoes after 33 years of service. He was an avid wood worker, making many items for family and friends and spent many hours in his shop. He enjoyed going to auctions and car shows, and was a longtime member of the Furnace United Methodist Church, where he was very active doing work for the church.
He is survived by sons, Gary L. Smith and wife, Dixie, and Danny A. Smith and wife, Kathy, all of Elkton; brother, Jennings “Wilson” Smith of Elkton; sister, Wilda Meadows of Elkton; four grandchildren, Michael Smith, Aaron Smith, Chad Smith and Amy Cardin; five great-grandchildren, Zachary Cardin, Jordan Cardin, Lucas Cardin and Ava Lynn Smith and Aleeya Renee Smith; and one great-great-granddaughter, Brynlee Elizabeth Cardin.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Furnace United Methodist Church in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson and Fuzzy Cardin officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
