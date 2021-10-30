Alverta Catherine Dove
Alverta Catherine Dove, 95, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 13, 1925, in Criders, to the late Ithael Franklin and Wilda Dove Caplinger.
Alverta was a dietary assistant at V.M.R.C. She attended Zion Mennonite Church as a young lady, and later attended Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
On Oct. 15, 1958, she married Floyd Allen Dove, who preceded her in death June 7, 1977.
Surviving is one daughter, Janice D. Mitchell of Harrisonburg; one granddaughter, Emma Grace Mitchell, and two sisters, Norma Bowman of Sunny Side Presbyterian Home, and Lois Burkholder of Harrisonburg.
One brother and three sisters preceded her in death.
Her body was cremated, and a service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View, Inc., P.O. Box 426, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
