Alvin "Al" Miller Huyard, 80, of Grottoes, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home.
He was born in New Holland, PA, on May 24, 1942 and was a son of Isaac and Ada (Peachey) Huyard.
On June 15, 1984 he was united in marriage to his devoted wife, Rose (Stoltzfus) Huyard, who survives.
Alvin grew up on an Amish farm and had a great appreciation for his Amish heritage. He was a volunteer for two years at NIH as a human guinea pig for cancer research and assisted at the District Training School Institution for special needs children.
He attended Hesston College and EMU, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Alvin taught school in Warren County and Newport News, VA, a total of 15 years. He changed careers and became a Pastor, serving for 25 years, most recently at Mt. Vernon Mennonite Church.
He was known for his storytelling, telling jokes, making others laugh, and knowing facts about history. He enjoyed reading and always made others feel welcome and at ease. His primary purpose in life was to demonstrate the character and compassion of Jesus whom he followed with devotion. Alvin loved his children unconditionally, but above all else, his pride and joy was his grandchildren. Even as his health declined Al remained a light to those around him.
In addition to his wife, Rose, he is survived by children, Jonathan (Kellie) Huyard, of Richmond, Katrina (Jeremy) Nelson, of McGaheysville, Shayla (Jason) Lehman, of Harrisonburg, Drew (Ashley) Huyard, of Grottoes, David (Samantha) Huyard, of Grottoes; sister, Anna Esh, of Intercourse, PA; grandchildren, Kylie and Preston Huyard, Adam Nelson, Liliana and Carter Lehman, Dylan and Tucker Huyard, Walker Huyard; numerous nieces and nephews and his loyal dog, Noel.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by siblings, David J. Huyard, Mary B. Stoltzfus, Sylvan Huyard, Martha Smucker, Isaac Huyard, Jr., and late wife Janice Kauffman.
Alvin donated his body to the Virginia Anatomical Society as his last act of service to science. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 AM, on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Harrisonburg Mennonite Church, directly followed by a celebratory lunch and time of reminiscing.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a local charity of your choice in his memory.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.