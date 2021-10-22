Alvin Austin Weaver Jr., 78, a lifelong resident of Weyers Cave, Va., died Oct. 19, 2021 at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
A son of the late Alvin Austin Weaver Sr. and Helen Grace Miller Weaver, he was born on Oct. 17, 1943, in Weyers Cave.
He graduated from Middle River High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and gardening. Alvin was a member of Weyers Cave United Methodist Church. He was retired from McQuay/Daikin after 50 years of employment.
On Feb. 28, 1963, he married Brenda Miller Weaver, who survives. Also surviving are his son, Jeffrey Wayne Weaver of Weyers Cave; daughter, Donna Kay Wenger of Weyers Cave; grandchildren, Nichole Brooke Wenger, Autumn Queste Taylor, Hunter Loghan Taylor, Joshua Wayne Weaver, and Matthew Elijah Weaver; great-grandchildren, Oaklynn Renae Bedard, Dawson Zane Bedard, and Hadley Grace Kyger; and his brother, Mervin Peyton Weaver and wife, Rosa Lee Weaver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Montgomery Weaver and Stuart Nelson Weaver.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Weyers Cave United Methodist Church with Pastor Amy Pannell officiating.
His body will be cremated and there will be no viewing.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Weyers Cave U.M. Church, 228 Houff Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
