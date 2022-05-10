Alvin Darl Whetzel, 95, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away May 8, 2022, at Timberview Crossing Assisted Living, Timberville, Va. Born Aug. 16, 1926, in Hardy County, W.Va., he was the son of the late William N. Whetzel and Lula Belle Feathers Whetzel.
Alvin retired from Pilgrims Pride, Broadway, Va., as a truck driver/dispatcher. He also was a farmer.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Michael Whetzel; son-in-law, Gary Lee Shipe; grandson, Gary DeWayne Shipe; and two brothers.
Surviving are his wife, Freida Dove Whetzel; son, Malcolm Whetzel (Sheila Hupp) of Mathias; daughter, Kay Shipe Hoover (Don Hoover) of Baker, W.Va.; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Seigler (Wes); and great-granddaughter, Natalie Shipe (Jessica, Mother).
His body was cremated and there will be no service.
The family wishes to thank Sentara Hospice Service (Emily), the staff and residents of Timberview Crossing Assisted Living.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
