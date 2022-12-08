Alvin Dewey “A.D.” Wise III died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at home in Richmond, Va. A.D. was born in Harrisonburg, Va. on June 28, 1951, the son of A.D. “Sonny” Wise Jr. and Mabel Lee Earman Wise.
A.D. spent much of his early years at Wise’s Little Store on Country Club Road, which was run by his beloved paternal grandparents, Alvin D. and Sallie Wise; and in Keezletown with his maternal grandparents, Willie Conn “Bill” and Stella Crowe Earman.
Early in his life, A.D. took up photography, a hobby he developed from spending time at his aunt’s studio, Charles and Polly Photographers. A.D. even created his own dark room for developing prints.
A.D. graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1970. He earned his associate’s degree from Bluefield College and his bachelor’s degree from Madison College (now JMU). He went on to get a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Virginia. A.D. taught special education before becoming a high school principal.
A.D. founded and ran Wise Travel and Tours of Fredericksburg and Richmond for many years. He loved to travel whether it was a trip to New York, a cruise to Alaska, foreign travel, or a spontaneous trip back to the Valley! He delighted in seeing new places especially with family and friends that he would invite along which brought him joy. Family was very important in A.D’s life and he loved them dearly.
He is survived by his husband, Charles Peyton Smith IV of Richmond; daughter, Lindsey Gail Wise and her partner, Lu Carrasquillo of Spotsylvania; five grandchildren, Alyssa, Tyronn “Ty”, Abigail “Abby”, Isabel and Sophia; his five brothers, Neal Earman Wise, Jerry Lee Wise, Gary Wayne Wise, Kent Allan Wise and Eric Shawn Wise; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former wife, Wanda Hall Wise. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his aunt, Clara Nelson “Polly” Frye.
Those who knew A.D. saw his passion for genealogy throughout his life. His research and attention to detail was uncompromising--he was inquisitive by nature.
The service to be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Harrisonburg, Va.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, Mechanicsville, Va. www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
