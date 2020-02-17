Alvin Earl Wine
Alvin Earl Wine, 87, a lifelong resident of the Weyers Cave community, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab in Buena Vista.
A son of the late Hubert Crawford and Nellie Ritchie Wine, he was born on Sept. 7, 1932, in the Mount Meridian community of Augusta County. He graduated from Weyers Cave High School, where he played baseball and basketball.
Alvin was a member of Salem Lutheran Church where he was active in the choir, Men’s Quartet, was a Sunday school teacher, and held various positions including council member.
He worked for numerous construction companies and retired from Contracting Unlimited in 2010. He learned a hard work ethic as a farmer from a young age on the family farm.
Alvin was faithfully committed to his family and their interests including his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports and musical events.
On Dec. 17, 1960, he married Phyllis Sheets Wine, who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Tammy Bunch (Jim) of Fishersville and Kim (Brent) Brown of Fishersville; grandchildren, Sabrina (Eric) Newman, Derrick Switzer, Brittany (Christine) Campbell, Christine Campbell, Heather (Jake) Peeling; great-grandchildren, Cole, Olivia, Archer, Athan, Randal, Carter, Cassie, and Addison; sisters, Lois (Nelson) Alexander of Harrisonburg and Sharon Alexander of Staunton; and numerous nieces and nephews including special nephew, Danny (Linda) Alexander. Also, Mike (Karen) Strawderman who Alvin considered as a special son. He was preceded in death by a special niece, Emily Sterrett.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Derek Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Salem Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Lutheran Church Road, Mount Sidney, VA 24467.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
