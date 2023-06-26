Alvin Wright Horn Jr.
Alvin Wright Horn Jr., 75, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, at his home. He was born June 3, 1948, to the late Alvin Wright Sr. and Clara Horn.
Alvin was a truck driver for Atkins Litter Service for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed riding around the mountains, fishing, being outdoors, and watching television. He was known to be a generous and happy person, and the great joy of his life was his great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his companion, Wanda Pence; son, David Pence; granddaughters, Ashley Pence and Amber Pence; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Lawson; and brothers, Charles Horn and Billy Horn.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Rosalee Swartz.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Michael Fallin officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Clinton Church of God in Alvin’s name.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
