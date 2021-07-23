Alvina Heatwole Roth
Alvina Heatwole Roth, 66, of Luray, Va., died unexpectedly on June 3, 2021. She was born in Waynesboro, Va., on Aug. 19, 1954, the daughter of the late Alvin and Reba Heatwole.
She is survived by her husband, Richard, of Luray; a daughter, Richelle Roth of Centreville, Va.; a son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Shannon Roth; two grandchildren, Tegan and Declan, all of Harrisonburg, Va.; and two sisters, Janeth Duncan of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rosalie Moyer of Powhatan, Va.
A celebration of Alvina’s life will be held Friday, July 30, between 4 and 7 p.m. at the EMHS dining hall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.