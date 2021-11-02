Amanda Gayle Hatmaker
Amanda Gayle “Amy” Hatmaker, beloved daughter of the late Dorothy Gayle Vincent Hatmaker and David Joy Hatmaker of Harrisonburg, died Oct. 29, 2021, at her home, Pleasant View Home, Broadway, Va.
She was born Jan. 12, 1964. Though she was afflicted with Downs Syndrome, she was an active participant in Pleasant View’s activities and won many friends with her cheerful good humor and generous nature.
Her mother died in 2018. She is survived by her father; her brother, Paul Giles Hatmaker and his wife, Elizabeth Rice Hatmaker; and her nieces and nephews, Lauren Elizabeth Hatmaker, Morgan Gayle Hatmaker, David Jameson Boyd Hatmaker, and William George Vincent Hatmaker, his wife, Megan Suzanne Hatmaker, and their daughter, Dorothy Margaret Gayle Hatmaker.
The family especially wishes to recognize and thank Pleasant View Home and Kindred Hospice for the loving care they gave Amy in her final illness.
The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Kyger Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Woodbine Cemetery, Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
