Amanda Guyton Beahm, 77, of Timberville, Va., passed away May 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born July 1, 1944, in Greensboro, N.C., and was a daughter of the late Rudolph Armand and Gertrude Ruby Truitt Guyton.
Amanda was a substitute teacher for Rockingham County Public Schools. She was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Luray. She was a member of Stamping Up (a card making business), and a past member of Shenandoah Valley Quilters Guild.
On July 23, 1967, she married Dr. Benjamin J. Beahm, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Matthew Jason Beahm and wife, Whitney, of Waynesboro; and one soon-to-be grandchild due in June.
Her sister, Tonita Pitts, preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
