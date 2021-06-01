Amanda Jane Maynard Bowers, 85, passed away at VMRC on May 30, 2021 after a 13-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Jane was born in Cary, N.C., on March 3, 1936, the daughter of the late Luther and Blanche Maynard. She was the youngest of four children, and is predeceased by two brothers and one sister.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years on Jan. 19, 2021, Henry C “Hank” Bowers III. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Carol Kerr (Dr. John) of Tega Cay, S.C., Wendy Lam (Dale) of Harrisonburg, and Don Bowers (Stacey) of Dayton. She has eight grandchildren: Amanda Kerr Allsbrook, Sarah Kerr, Matthew Kerr (Allie), Heather Lam, Andrew Lam (Ellen), Thomas Lam, Nate Bowers, and Meredith Bowers. She has two great-grandchildren: Virginia Grace Allsbrook and Wyatt Kerr with a third expected later this year by Andrew and Ellen Lam. She was preceded in death by grandson-in-law Richard Allsbrook. She is survived by a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susie and Jim Keistler of Rock Hill, S.C.
Jane grew up in Cary, N.C. She was the salutatorian of her 1954 high school class and voted “Best All Around.” She was a 1958 honor graduate of Meredith College where she majored in English. Jane was one of six seniors at Meredith to be honored with membership in Kappa Nu Sigma (scholarship), Silver Shield (leadership), and one of nine who were recognized as Who’s Who. She received a MA degree in English from UNC, Chapel Hill. She took additional guidance counselor courses at the College of William and Mary and Hampton Institute. She taught English and Latin in Salinus, Calif., while Hank was stationed at Fort Ord U.S. Army Base. She taught five years in Hampton, Va., where she was also a counselor. After a move to Harrisonburg, Va., in 1969, she worked as a counselor one year at Harrisonburg HS and 28 years at Turner Ashby HS.
A faithful and active member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church, Jane served four terms on the Diaconate and on numerous committees there. She was a member of AAUW, two book clubs, and two bridge groups. An accomplished seamstress, she also enjoyed knitting, traveling, gardening, and exercising at the Wellness Center. She supported her children and grandchildren by attending various events where they were involved.
Both Jane and Hank were outstanding basketball players in high school, and she liked to watch college basketball games with Hank. Both she and her husband, enjoyed traveling and were able to go on numerous trips throughout the U.S., Canada, and abroad.
Jane was a woman of faith and strong character, who appreciated the beauty of nature. She led by example and wanted to see her students succeed and feel comfortable talking to her. She was known for her smile and her kind and friendly demeanor. She enjoyed getting to know and helping people.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Baptist Church. Pastor Matt Winters will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Baptist Church, 501 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
