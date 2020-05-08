Amanda Kern Samuels, 74, of Elkton, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center. She was born September 3, 1945, in Pennsylvania, and was the daughter of the late Charles Alfred Morris and Sarah Parkinson Morris.
On July 22, 1966, she married Curtis C. Samuels, Sr., who preceded her in death on October 6, 2007.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Welcome Faith Samuels; great-grandson, Dawson Dean, and two brothers, Lawrence James “Larry” Morris and Richard Lee “Dick” Morris.
Amanda lived a simple life, she enjoyed watching TV and being with her family. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Dean and wife, Cherril, of Shenandoah and Curtis C. Samuels, Jr. and wife, Reeny, of Elkton; two daughters, Mary Conley and husband, Ronnie, and Tina Lam and husband, Manuel, all of Elkton; two brothers, Charles “Bill” Morris and Johnny Morris; four sisters, Rose Lam, Sarah Samuels, Lucille Shifflett and Darlene Morris; 17 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren and two more on the way.
A graveside service will be conducted at Samuels Cemetery in Page County.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
