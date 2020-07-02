Amanda Secrist Cody, 42, of Timberville, Va., passed away June 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born May 17, 1978, in Harrisonburg, and was the daughter of Wayne Roy Secrist of Maryland and Brenda Miller Neal of Timberville.
Amanda was the general manager for Burger King in New Market and Luray.
On Sept. 29, 2012, she married William “Billy” Scott Cody, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are two daughters, Nikki Secrist and Brooklyn Secrist, both of Timberville; two stepchildren, Kendra Cody and Kyle Cody, both of Timberville; three brothers, Michael Secrist, Daniel Secrist and Chris Neal; and maternal grandparents, Shirley and “Bud” Matthew of Timberville.
A service will be held at a later date. The body was cremated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
