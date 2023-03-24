Amber Michelle May, 39, of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 19, 1983, and was a daughter of Gregory May and Deborah Hottinger, who survive.
In addition to her parents, Amber is survived by siblings, Brandon (Brandy) May, Gary (Rose) Hottinger Jr., Aubrey (Becky) Hottinger, Kendra Hottinger, Autumn May; and nephews, Carter and Landon May. She was preceded in death by stepfather, Gary Hottinger Sr.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at Weyers Cave Community Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
