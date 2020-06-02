Amber Sue Ball
Amber Sue Ball, 65, of Elkton, passed away May 30, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Mrs. Ball was born March 11, 1955, in Welch, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Henry and Sadie Lucille Nester Horton.
Amber was raised in West Virginia and moved to the Valley in 1987. She graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She was a special education teacher at Page County Public Schools for over 20 years, where she retired. She enjoyed traveling to the beaches in the Carolinas, Kerr Beach and also took a trip of a lifetime to Alaska.
On Aug. 15, 1985, she married Russell Milton Ball, who survives.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Allen Christian and wife, Cindy, of Salem, Va., and two grandchildren, Samuel Christian and Marlee Christian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Henry Smitty Horton, and a sister, Sheila Rush.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. The casket will remain closed.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 4, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.