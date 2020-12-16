Amelia Nizer ‘Bunny’ Jones
Amelia Nizer “Bunny” Jones, 92, of Penn Laird, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was living with her daughter in Washington, D.C. at the time of her passing.
Mrs. Jones was born June 4, 1928, in Elkton, Va., and was the daughter of the late, William Albert and Nannie Lovings Nizer. She received her early education in the public schools of Rockingham County, she attended Christiansburg Institute of Cambria, Virginia, the first African American high school in Southwest Virginia to educate the formally enslaved across the state of Virginia and attended Virginia State University.
Her early adult years were spent with her family in the close-net community of “Newtown.” She enjoyed and appreciated the many wonderful, caring circle of family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Earl Jones, Jr., and a daughter, Betty Jean Jones.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Earl Jones, Sr., who passed away on March 26, 2015.
Bunny was a lifelong member of Mt. Paran Baptist Church, where she was a former Deacon, Deaconess, active in the Ladies Auxiliary, served as Treasurer and enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School.
She worked at Lucy F. Simms and Harrisonburg High School for over 30 years prior to retiring. As a professional public administrator, she served as a mentor and advocate to many students. She had a lifetime of enjoyment from their many accomplishments and was instrumental in the development of Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
Her organizational affiliations and recognitions included, Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Virginia Association of Secondary Schools, NAACP, and Effinger St. Lucy F. Simms School Reunion Committee. She received the Life Time Achievement Award Harrisonburg-Rockingham County NAACP, she received Outstanding Citizen of the Community and the Professional Program Award from the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Albert Jones, Sr. and wife, Teresa, and Byron N. Jones; daughters, Jane D. Jones, and Theresa J. Shaw and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Ricky Jones, Jr., Tyrone Michael Jones, Terrance Michael Shaw, and Megan Denise Shaw; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Brandon, Julian, Cameron, Reese and Harper Jones, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Brenda Garrison and sons, Vinda and Glenn Anderson, and Esther Nizer, caregivers; Janet Mattie, Janice Harris, Debbie Francis, and Colleen Wilson and many other family members and friends, for their kindness and support.
A homegoing service for her family only will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with Pastor Theresa Woodson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Paran Baptist Church Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Paran Baptist Church, 1229 Mt. Paran Church Rd., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared and for those who are unable to attend due to the pandemic, the service will be available through Zoom and all information can be found at kygers.com.
