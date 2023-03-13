Amie Denee McCrary
Amie Denee McCrary, 48, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
She was born Sept. 10, 1974, and was a daughter of Richard and Judith (Parks) McCrary of Dayton.
Amie worked for Harrisonburg City Schools.
Amie is survived by two children, Kailee Elyard and Jaiden Shirley, both of Dayton; a brother, Adam McCrary of Whiteville, N.C.; companion, MC Shirley of Dayton; special friends, Christa Dameron, Mandy Connellee, LoriAnn Dickenson, and Brenda Rexrode; and nieces, Mylah and Greenley McCrary.
A memorial service celebrating Amie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. Ed Pruitt Sr. officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beagles to the Rescue, 7645 Fayver Ave., Norfolk, VA 23505.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
