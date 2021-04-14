Amy Danielle (Smith) Herring, 45, of Elkton, passed away April 12, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born March 23, 1976, and was a daughter of David and Sandy Dean Smith.
She was preceded in death by grandfather, Max A. Dean.
Amy loved the beach and spending time in the pool. She loved country music; especially Kenny Chesney, but her number one achievement was her girls. Amy enjoyed her family, loved bulldogs, cars and getting dolled up. Amy was a dental assistant with Elkton Family Dentistry.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Rodney Herring; daughters, Avery, Ashlyn, and Ayda; sister, Ashley Chandler and companion, Chad Breeden; grandmother, Pauline Dean; niece, Aubrey Chandler; and nephews, Aiden Chandler and Ryan Breeden.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021, at Elk Run Cemetery with The Rev. Randy Alger officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
